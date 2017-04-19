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MAGHREB PRIVATE EQUITY FUND IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2017 : € 15,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2017
20170334
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAGHREB PRIVATE EQUITY FUND IV
TUNINVEST FINANCE GROUP SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity participation in a generalist closed-end private equity fund targeting mainly growth capital investments in small and medium-sized private companies across Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt.

The main project objectives include: supporting the development of the private sector, primarily in North Africa, by increasing access to risk capital for local small and medium-sized companies, and contributing to the European Commission's economic and social development priority under the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) Action Plan, by supporting the reduction of unemployment and poverty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The procurement will be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Comments

The project falls under the Risk Capital Facility for the Southern Neighbourhood countries, financed by the Bank and the European Union (acting through the Neighbourhood Investment Facility).

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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