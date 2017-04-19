MAGHREB PRIVATE EQUITY FUND IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Equity participation in a generalist closed-end private equity fund targeting mainly growth capital investments in small and medium-sized private companies across Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt.
The main project objectives include: supporting the development of the private sector, primarily in North Africa, by increasing access to risk capital for local small and medium-sized companies, and contributing to the European Commission's economic and social development priority under the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) Action Plan, by supporting the reduction of unemployment and poverty.
The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.
The procurement will be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
The project falls under the Risk Capital Facility for the Southern Neighbourhood countries, financed by the Bank and the European Union (acting through the Neighbourhood Investment Facility).
Disclaimer
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