ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING

Summary sheet
The operation concerns the financing of the promoter's capital expenditure aimed at increasing production capacity for injectable anti-cancer drugs as well as research, development and innovation (RDI) expenses over the period 2017-2019.
The project is expected to support the growth of the group and the development of new anti-cancer drugs through RDI activities. Moreover, the capital investments target the expansion of the installed production capacity at the promoter's existing manufacturing site.
All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.
BSP Pharmaceuticals' established product leadership as a contract development manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in providing first-line chemotherapy drugs provides a foundation on which to build a further portfolio of oncological pharmaceuticals to be used in Europe and beyond.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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