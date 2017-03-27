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ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/05/2018 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/05/2018
20170327
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING
BSP PHARMACEUTICALS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the financing of the promoter's capital expenditure aimed at increasing production capacity for injectable anti-cancer drugs as well as research, development and innovation (RDI) expenses over the period 2017-2019.

The project is expected to support the growth of the group and the development of new anti-cancer drugs through RDI activities. Moreover, the capital investments target the expansion of the installed production capacity at the promoter's existing manufacturing site.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Comments

BSP Pharmaceuticals' established product leadership as a contract development manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in providing first-line chemotherapy drugs provides a foundation on which to build a further portfolio of oncological pharmaceuticals to be used in Europe and beyond.

Related documents
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76515811
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170327
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING
Other links
Summary sheet
ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING
Data sheet
ADVANCED DRUGS MANUFACTURING
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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