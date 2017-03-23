Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 48,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 48,000,000
Energy : € 48,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/01/2018 : € 13,000,000
28/12/2017 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Fachbeitrag - Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II - Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Tiere, Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms of Windkraft Simonsfeld

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2017
20170323
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
WINDKRAFT SIMONSFELD AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 48 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of three wind parks in the Austrian Federal State of Lower Austria. The project has a total capacity of 39MW.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms generally fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Here, authorisation of both wind farms was subject to an EIA. Some turbines are located close to sites of nature conservation interest.

The promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised market. It is therefore not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Zusammenfassung
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Fachbeitrag - Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II - Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Tiere, Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Other links
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms of Windkraft Simonsfeld

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75430033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170323
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75838367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170323
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Fachbeitrag - Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75237831
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170323
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II - Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Tiere, Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75255422
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170323
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75255609
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170323
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130837986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170323
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Fachbeitrag - Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II - Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Tiere, Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Data sheet
SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms of Windkraft Simonsfeld

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB finances wind farms of Windkraft Simonsfeld
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Kreuzstetten IV - UVE Fachbeitrag - Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II - Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Tiere, Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND - Wind farm Dürnkrut II - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung zum Windpark Dürnkrut-Götzendorf II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIMONSFELD ONSHORE WIND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications