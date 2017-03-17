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PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2017 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR - Prepojorací Plynovod Polsko - Slovensko - Správa o hodnotení
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
The EIB has provided EUR 8.2bn in lending to Slovakia since its establishment

Summary sheet

Release date
7 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2017
20170317
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
EUSTREAM AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 144 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of the Slovak section of the Poland-Slovakia bi-directional gas interconnector and modification of the existing compressor station Velke Kapusany.

The project will improve the security of supply, flexibility and interoperability of the interconnected gas networks in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter has carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Slovak section of the Poland-Slovakia gas interconnector and the environmental permit has been issued by the competent authority. The permitting will be further investigated during appraisal to ensure compliance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Standards.

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR - Prepojorací Plynovod Polsko - Slovensko - Správa o hodnotení
01/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Related press
The EIB has provided EUR 8.2bn in lending to Slovakia since its establishment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
13 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79664408
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170317
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR - Prepojorací Plynovod Polsko - Slovensko - Správa o hodnotení
Publication Date
1 Dec 2017
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78870467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170317
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
1 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78606947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170317
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230721396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170317
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR - Prepojorací Plynovod Polsko - Slovensko - Správa o hodnotení
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Summary sheet
PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Data sheet
PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
The EIB has provided EUR 8.2bn in lending to Slovakia since its establishment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The EIB has provided EUR 8.2bn in lending to Slovakia since its establishment
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR - Prepojorací Plynovod Polsko - Slovensko - Správa o hodnotení
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PL-SK GAS INTERCONNECTOR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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