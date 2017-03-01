CDP CLIMATE CHANGE IP - MCI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project, an operation under the "Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Climate Change Investment Platform (IP), is a linked unfunded partial delegation risk sharing instrument for an amount of up to EUR 140m. It will cover on a pari-passu basis, along with CDP (the Italian National Promotional Bank), up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a new portfolio of loans originated by Mediocredito Italiano (MCI) part of the Intesa SanPaolo Group.
Such loans provided by Mediocredito Italiano will finance medium sized projects in the field of energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmental protection, in line with EU objectives. The operation also contributes to meeting Italy's renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) objectives and will actively support the transition to a circular economy.
The project targets investments in Italy which contribute to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, environmental footprint of human activities in the rural and urban environments, including agriculture, increase resource efficiency and thus contribute to the transition to a circular economy. MCI will be required to ensure that all projects under the operation will comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
MCI will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied on all projects under the operation will comply with the relevant national legislation and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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