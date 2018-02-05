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BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/04/2018 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
Related public register
19/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II - UVP-Bericht - Errichtung und Betrieb einer Klärschlammverwertungsanlage
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/04/2018
20170298
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
BERLINER WASSERBETRIEBE AOER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments in environmentally sustainable wastewater treatment and water supply facilities in Berlin, Germany.

The investments in wastewater infrastructure will improve the quality of receiving waters and energy efficiency of the wastewater distribution system in Berlin. The project will help the promoter to comply with European legislation regarding the collection and treatment of urban wastewater (Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will contribute to the sustainable management of water and wastewater infrastructure with overall positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC), the Urban Wastewater Directive (91/271/EEC) and EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
18/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
19/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II - UVP-Bericht - Errichtung und Betrieb einer Klärschlammverwertungsanlage
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
Publication Date
18 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81786111
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170298
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II - UVP-Bericht - Errichtung und Betrieb einer Klärschlammverwertungsanlage
Publication Date
19 Nov 2025
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255203052
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170298
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249174289
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170298
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
Related public register
19/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II - UVP-Bericht - Errichtung und Betrieb einer Klärschlammverwertungsanlage
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
Other links
Summary sheet
BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II
Data sheet
BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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