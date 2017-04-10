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FLEXENCLOSURE (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 10,000,000
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/10/2017 : € 5,000,000
31/10/2017 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Sweden: The EIB provides EUR 10 million loan to Flexenclosure

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2017
20170294
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLEXENCLOSURE (EGFF)
Flexenclosure AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 25 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the promoter's expenditures in research and development (R&D) and growth in the area of pre-fabricated data centres and hybrid energy solutions primarily for the deployment of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure in developing markets

The project is expected to increase the promoter's competitive strength and the level of innovativeness of its products in the field of modular ICT infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation (RDI), as well as capital expenditure, that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Sweden: The EIB provides EUR 10 million loan to Flexenclosure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
FLEXENCLOSURE (EGFF)
Data sheet
FLEXENCLOSURE (EGFF)
Related press
Sweden: The EIB provides EUR 10 million loan to Flexenclosure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: The EIB provides EUR 10 million loan to Flexenclosure
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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