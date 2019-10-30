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SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 27,000,000
Industry : € 123,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 27,000,000
19/12/2019 : € 123,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20170284
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
STG STIMULERINGSFONDS VOLKSHUISVESTING NEDERLANDSE GEMEENTEN,KONINKRIJK DER NEDERLANDEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Nationaal Energiebespaarfonds ("NEF") was set up by the Dutch Ministry of Interior to provide individual loans (maximum EUR 25,000) to Dutch households to finance energy efficient measures. EIB has been asked to become a co-lender to NEF.

The purpose of this project is to make funding available to support housing stock energy efficiency renovation in the Netherlands. These so-called sustainability loans aim to increase the sustainability of houses having as target groups individual homeowners and associations of homeowners. The project objectives include, inter alia, the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy in residential buildings. The operation will be implemented by foundation Stimulation Fund Housing Dutch Municipalities (SVn), which was selected and appointed as fund manager.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to energy efficiency and renewable energy and thus to the reduction of CO2 emissions. Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
08/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
Publication Date
8 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124107791
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170284
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240937118
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170284
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
Other links
Summary sheet
SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS
Data sheet
SFSB NATIONAAL ENERGIEBESPAARFONDS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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