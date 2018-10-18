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AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/02/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2019
20170276
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION
AREA METROPOLITANA DE BARCELONA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment Loan to finance improvements in private dwellings focusing on energy efficiency and accessibility in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, Spain. The operation will facilitate affordable financing specially tailored to home owners belonging to very low to low-income groups, thus promoting a large pipeline of renovation investments in multi-family blocks in selected vulnerable urban areas.

This project promotes renewable energy and energy efficiency in Barcelona. It also contributes to climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Through the project several buildings will be refurbished following energy efficiency criteria, as per the requirements of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU, in existing built environments. After completion, energy consumption and pollutant emissions will be reduced compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87033070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170276
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION
Data sheet
AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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