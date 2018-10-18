AMB SFSB ENERGY EFFICIENCY BUILDING RENOVATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project consists of an investment Loan to finance improvements in private dwellings focusing on energy efficiency and accessibility in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, Spain. The operation will facilitate affordable financing specially tailored to home owners belonging to very low to low-income groups, thus promoting a large pipeline of renovation investments in multi-family blocks in selected vulnerable urban areas.
This project promotes renewable energy and energy efficiency in Barcelona. It also contributes to climate action.
Through the project several buildings will be refurbished following energy efficiency criteria, as per the requirements of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU, in existing built environments. After completion, energy consumption and pollutant emissions will be reduced compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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