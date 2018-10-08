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SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 92,789,582.38
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 92,789,582.38
Credit lines : € 92,789,582.38
Signature date(s)
10/12/2018 : € 92,789,582.38
Other links
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2018
20170272
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 398 million (EUR 93 million)
PLN 2800 million (EUR 651 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a guarantee to support new financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and Climate Action projects in Poland.

This project will improve competitiveness and access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs and mid-caps in Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
14/12/2018 - SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Publication Date
14 Dec 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88017405
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170272
Last update
14 Dec 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Data sheet
SB POLSKA ABS- ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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