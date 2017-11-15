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FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 40 million to The Navigator Company to improve production and energy efficiency at Figueira da Foz pulp plant

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2018
20170270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation and expansion of the existing pulp mill in Figueira da Foz to increase its efficiency and production.

The mill upgrading aims at the removal of efficiency and quality process bottlenecks that will allow a nominal pulp production capacity increase of 70 000 tpa. The upgrading process is expected to improve the emission abatement systems to fully align the plant with the specifications established in the Best Available Techniques (BAT) reference document for the pulp and paper industry. The project will result in increased overall resource efficiency and competitiveness of the company's production site, which is located in a less developed region of the EU. The wood feedstock shall be sourced from sustainably-managed forests that are certified by or aligned with international forest certification standards, either 100% or mixed PEFC/FSC certified wood or FSC controlled wood.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The mill is partially aligned with the Industrial Emissions Directive IED 2010/75 EU. The competent environmental authorities have screened out the project and no new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been required, since the modernisation process does not constitute a significant change of the installation in terms defined in the IED Directive.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation [Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable], then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation [Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 40 million to The Navigator Company to improve production and energy efficiency at Figueira da Foz pulp plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79428449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170270
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Publication Date
15 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123533031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170270
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Data sheet
FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 40 million to The Navigator Company to improve production and energy efficiency at Figueira da Foz pulp plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 40 million to The Navigator Company to improve production and energy efficiency at Figueira da Foz pulp plant
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION

Photogallery

From left to right: The Navigator Company CEO D. da Silveira and EIB Vice-President E. Navarro
Figueira Mill Optimisation
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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