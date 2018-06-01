Summary sheet
The project consists of financing investments for Bucharest Polytechnic University in Romania. The investments concern building research and teaching facilities for the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering and the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science.
This project is part of a longer term modernisation programme of the University and is well aligned with the National Strategy for Research and Innovation for the period 2014-2020. One of the objectives of the modernisation is opening up the University for cooperation with domestic and international public and private research, non-research actors and active contribution to the European Research Area (ERA) and the European Higher Education Area.
The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be studied in detail during the appraisal. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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