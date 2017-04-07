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IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 75,000,000
Transport : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2017 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2017
20170239
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 155 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction and operation of one cruise ferry with capacity for 2,800 freight lane metres and 1,885 passengers and crew

The project involves the construction of one cruise ferry for the promoter's fleet. The vessel will be constructed and operated to full EU and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) specifications and regulations. The vessel will also be constructed to EU environmental standards and equipped for operations within emission control areas. The vessel will be EU flagged and registered and is expected to be operating on the promoter's routes between Dublin and Holyhead as well as Dublin and Cherbourg.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would enable the promoter to reduce pollution and emissions through the modernisation of its fleet.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter's processes during the project's due diligence. The promoter has conducted its procurement process via a number of well-established shipyards.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74678994
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170239
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135073600
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170239
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Data sheet
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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