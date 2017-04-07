IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT

Summary sheet
The construction and operation of one cruise ferry with capacity for 2,800 freight lane metres and 1,885 passengers and crew
The project involves the construction of one cruise ferry for the promoter's fleet. The vessel will be constructed and operated to full EU and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) specifications and regulations. The vessel will also be constructed to EU environmental standards and equipped for operations within emission control areas. The vessel will be EU flagged and registered and is expected to be operating on the promoter's routes between Dublin and Holyhead as well as Dublin and Cherbourg.
The project would enable the promoter to reduce pollution and emissions through the modernisation of its fleet.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter's processes during the project's due diligence. The promoter has conducted its procurement process via a number of well-established shipyards.
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