BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the rehabilitation of drinking water distribution infrastructure in Barbados to improve efficiency, service quality and resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change.
This project will improve water and wastewater service efficiency and quality in Barbados, as well as the resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change in this island country.
The project will contribute to improve the quality of the water and wastewater service in an island country with limited resources and very exposed to climate change conditions through the conservation of the aquifers. Investments will be spread across the island and the whole population will benefit from an improved resilience of the water supply system.
The EIB will require the project's promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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