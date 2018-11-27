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BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,755,304.46
Countries
Sector(s)
Barbados : € 9,755,304.46
Water, sewerage : € 9,755,304.46
Signature date(s)
15/05/2020 : € 9,755,304.46
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
Related press
Barbados: EIB backs improved water supply and sanitation
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Summary sheet

Release date
27 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2020
20170229
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
BARBADOS WATER AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 12 million (EUR 10 million)
USD 24 million (EUR 19 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation of drinking water distribution infrastructure in Barbados to improve efficiency, service quality and resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change.

This project will improve water and wastewater service efficiency and quality in Barbados, as well as the resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change in this island country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to improve the quality of the water and wastewater service in an island country with limited resources and very exposed to climate change conditions through the conservation of the aquifers. Investments will be spread across the island and the whole population will benefit from an improved resilience of the water supply system.

The EIB will require the project's promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
10/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
Related projects
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII
Other links
Related press
Barbados: EIB backs improved water supply and sanitation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
Publication Date
10 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79144569
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170229
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Barbados
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
Data sheet
BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
Related press
Barbados: EIB backs improved water supply and sanitation
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Barbados: EIB backs improved water supply and sanitation
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BWA DRINKING WATER NETWORK REHABILITATION
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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