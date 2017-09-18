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NORMANDIE HORIZON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 20,000,000
Credit lines : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/09/2018 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
09/04/2019 - NORMANDIE HORIZON
Related press
France: Launch of “Normandie Horizon”, a completely new financing instrument to strengthen support for companies in Normandy
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONS SME PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/09/2018
20170194
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORMANDIE PRETS PARTICIPATIFS
NORMANDIE PARTICIPATIONS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

In line with the terms of the French Regions SME Programme, the project consists in a EUR 20m loan facility to Normandie Prêts Participatifs ("NPP"), a EUR 40m fund aiming at supporting regional small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through subordinated loans. NPP will be initially capitalised for a total of EUR 10m by Normandie Participations (an entity of the Region's development agency ADN) and by a commercial bank. NPP's will be deployed across a wide array of businesses and sectors in Normandie, by providing forms of subordinated finance that is not commonly offered by the banking and financial sector, to enhance SMEs' ability to contract loans and allow growth.

NPP will provide up to EUR 40m of financing to SMEs and thereby support the growth ambitions of entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout Normandie. It is anticipated that up to 80 businesses may receive support over 2018-2022.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
09/04/2019 - NORMANDIE HORIZON
Related projects
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONS SME PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
France: Launch of “Normandie Horizon”, a completely new financing instrument to strengthen support for companies in Normandy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - NORMANDIE HORIZON
Publication Date
9 Apr 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84191513
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170194
Last update
9 Apr 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
09/04/2019 - NORMANDIE HORIZON
Other links
Summary sheet
NORMANDIE PRETS PARTICIPATIFS
Data sheet
NORMANDIE HORIZON
Related press
France: Launch of “Normandie Horizon”, a completely new financing instrument to strengthen support for companies in Normandy
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONS SME PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Launch of “Normandie Horizon”, a completely new financing instrument to strengthen support for companies in Normandy
Other links
Related EFSI register
09/04/2019 - NORMANDIE HORIZON
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONS SME PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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