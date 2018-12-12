Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 70,495,008
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 70,495,008
Water, sewerage : € 70,495,008
Signature date(s)
16/10/2019 : € 35,000,000
31/10/2025 : € 35,495,008
(*) Including a € 35,495,008 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Data sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Summary sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Serbia: EIB helps to improve sanitation and sewerage systems in Belgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2019
20170192
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
BELGRADE LAND DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC AGENCY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the development of the sewerage system in the Palilula Municipality (Belgrade) located at the border of the Sava and Danube river with approximately 170 000 inhabitants. The project will be implemented in the municipality with no sewer network and wastewater treatment and not meeting environmental and social standards.

The project will support the achievement of the country's long-term target set by the Serbian authorities for the sanitation sector, i.e. to collect and treat produced wastewaters to appropriate standards. The EIB financing will support the sanitation investment in the Municipality of Palilula in Belgrade, the area located on the left bank of the Danube river, with approximately 170000 inhabitants. The project will comprise rehabilitation and construction of the sewerage system and construction of the new wastewater treatment plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment components are selected with a view to achieve a cost effective compliance with the Directive 91/271/EEC (Urban Wastewater Treatment) and Directive 2000/60/EC (Water Framework Directive). The elimination of discharges of untreated wastewater into the surface waters and ground waters will support the achievement of the country's environmental targets, including enhanced protection of the river Danube, and ultimately the Black Sea. The project supports the objectives of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region. The Bank will also assess climate change considerations of relevance for project design and operation. The project components may have minor environmental impacts during construction and will have no negative residual impacts in the operation phase.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Summary sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Data sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Serbia: EIB helps to improve sanitation and sewerage systems in Belgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Publication Date
22 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91901092
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170192
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
Link to source
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Summary sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Data sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Serbia: EIB helps to improve sanitation and sewerage systems in Belgrade

Serbia: EIB helps to improve sanitation and sewerage systems in Belgrade
Data sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Summary sheet
BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELGRADE PALILULA SEWERAGE SYSTEM

Serbia: EIB helps to improve sanitation and sewerage systems in Belgrade
Belgrade Palilula Sewerage System
©EIB

