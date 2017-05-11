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FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,962,544.89
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 76,962,544.89
Industry : € 76,962,544.89
Signature date(s)
25/07/2017 : € 76,962,544.89
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS
Related press
France: EIB lends USD 90m to Virbac to speed up the development of its innovative solutions for animal health

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2017
20170188
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS
VIRBAC SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 77 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment to support research and development (R&D) for a robust portfolio of next-generation innovative products, addressing global animal health issues, to support Virbac's organic growth and international expansion. The project will be largely coordinated and implemented at the company's French R&D sites.

The project will support the long-term innovation-driven organic growth of the company while enlarging its product portfolio, strengthening its competitive edge and scaling up market share as global player.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities and laboratories without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS
Other links
Related press
France: EIB lends USD 90m to Virbac to speed up the development of its innovative solutions for animal health

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
12 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76124015
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170188
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS
Related press
France: EIB lends USD 90m to Virbac to speed up the development of its innovative solutions for animal health

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB lends USD 90m to Virbac to speed up the development of its innovative solutions for animal health
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH ANIMAL HEALTH R&D INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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