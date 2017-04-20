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EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 498,984,826.38
Sector(s)
Services : € 498,984,826.38
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 1,250,000
14/12/2018 : € 1,250,000
27/07/2018 : € 3,000,000
27/07/2018 : € 3,000,000
3/08/2018 : € 3,125,000
3/08/2018 : € 3,125,000
31/05/2018 : € 3,250,000
31/05/2018 : € 3,250,000
27/07/2018 : € 3,437,500
27/07/2018 : € 3,437,500
18/09/2018 : € 3,750,000
18/09/2018 : € 3,750,000
28/03/2018 : € 4,000,000
28/03/2018 : € 4,000,000
31/07/2018 : € 4,687,500
31/07/2018 : € 4,687,500
28/06/2019 : € 5,000,000
21/12/2018 : € 5,000,000
28/06/2019 : € 5,000,000
8/07/2019 : € 5,000,000
28/06/2019 : € 5,000,000
8/07/2019 : € 5,000,000
13/12/2019 : € 5,000,000
28/06/2019 : € 5,000,000
17/12/2019 : € 5,000,000
13/12/2019 : € 5,000,000
21/12/2018 : € 5,000,000
17/12/2019 : € 5,000,000
27/12/2019 : € 5,300,000
27/12/2019 : € 5,300,000
19/12/2017 : € 5,625,000
19/12/2017 : € 5,625,000
5/09/2018 : € 5,937,500
5/09/2018 : € 5,937,500
27/12/2017 : € 5,952,000
27/12/2017 : € 5,952,000
20/12/2017 : € 6,165,791.28
20/12/2017 : € 6,165,791.28
23/11/2018 : € 6,250,000
23/11/2018 : € 6,250,000
28/03/2018 : € 6,600,000
28/03/2018 : € 6,600,000
18/09/2018 : € 6,811,250
18/09/2018 : € 6,811,250
26/07/2019 : € 7,500,000
20/12/2018 : € 7,500,000
21/11/2018 : € 7,500,000
31/07/2018 : € 7,500,000
21/11/2018 : € 7,500,000
5/02/2018 : € 7,500,000
23/09/2019 : € 7,500,000
23/09/2019 : € 7,500,000
5/02/2018 : € 7,500,000
20/12/2018 : € 7,500,000
26/07/2019 : € 7,500,000
31/07/2018 : € 7,500,000
13/12/2019 : € 7,526,996.83
13/12/2019 : € 7,526,996.83
21/12/2017 : € 9,250,000
21/12/2017 : € 9,250,000
8/08/2018 : € 10,000,000
30/10/2018 : € 10,000,000
22/11/2017 : € 10,000,000
28/03/2018 : € 10,000,000
22/11/2017 : € 10,000,000
28/03/2018 : € 10,000,000
7/12/2018 : € 10,000,000
31/08/2018 : € 10,000,000
8/08/2018 : € 10,000,000
30/10/2018 : € 10,000,000
7/12/2018 : € 10,000,000
31/08/2018 : € 10,000,000
27/12/2017 : € 10,073,875.08
27/12/2017 : € 10,073,875.08
5/04/2018 : € 12,500,000
5/04/2018 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2017
20170187
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY
Selection of private equity fund managers
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 499 million
EUR 5000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of a EUR 500m investment facility under the EFSI Equity Innovation and Infrastructure Window (IIW) to finance EIB investments in SME and small Midcap private equity funds in Europe, in which the EIF is also an investor.

It is expected that the EIB will invest in approximately 20-30 private equity funds which in turn will provide equity financing to approximately 300-450 SMEs and small Midcaps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will apply the EIB Group's standard requirements in relation to environmental compliance.

The operation will apply the EIB Group's standard requirements in relation to procurement.

Related documents
21/09/2018 - EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87020434
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170187
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY
Data sheet
EIB-EIF SME FUNDS INVESTMENT FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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