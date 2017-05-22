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EVOLUTION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,084,628.36
Sector(s)
Energy : € 27,084,628.36
Signature date(s)
27/03/2019 : € 6,568,675.96
27/03/2019 : € 20,515,952.4
Other links
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVOLUTION II

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2019
20170177
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVOLUTION II
EVOLUTION II GP (MAURITIUS) HOLDINGS LTD,INSPIRED EVOLUTION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (PTY) LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 30 million (EUR 27 million)
USD 250 million (EUR 219 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Equity investment into Evolution II Fund targeting renewable energy, energy efficiency and other resource efficiency projects and related corporate investments in sub-Saharan Africa.

The fund will focus on renewable energy infrastructure and energy efficiency projects, as well as potential growth equity investments in corporates involved in these sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The underlying projects are mainly small/medium-sized renewable energy and energy/resource efficiency projects located outside the EU. These projects need to comply with the Bank's environmental and social principles and standards or equivalent. This requirement will become part of the legal documentation with the fund.

The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that implementation of all EIB-eligible underlying projects is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Overall, most of the project promoters are expected to be private companies and the fund manager will have to verify during their due diligence whether they have received any special or exclusive rights, as well as verify that the principles and provisions of the guide are respected, as relevant.

Related documents
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVOLUTION II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVOLUTION II
Publication Date
15 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78046762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Central Africa
Regional - East Africa
Regional - Southern Africa
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVOLUTION II
Other links
Summary sheet
EVOLUTION II
Data sheet
EVOLUTION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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