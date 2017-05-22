Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Equity investment into Evolution II Fund targeting renewable energy, energy efficiency and other resource efficiency projects and related corporate investments in sub-Saharan Africa.
The fund will focus on renewable energy infrastructure and energy efficiency projects, as well as potential growth equity investments in corporates involved in these sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The underlying projects are mainly small/medium-sized renewable energy and energy/resource efficiency projects located outside the EU. These projects need to comply with the Bank's environmental and social principles and standards or equivalent. This requirement will become part of the legal documentation with the fund.
The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that implementation of all EIB-eligible underlying projects is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Overall, most of the project promoters are expected to be private companies and the fund manager will have to verify during their due diligence whether they have received any special or exclusive rights, as well as verify that the principles and provisions of the guide are respected, as relevant.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.