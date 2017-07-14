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SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 136,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 136,000,000
Energy : € 136,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2018 : € 136,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2018
20170155
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME
National Power Company Ukrenergo
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 136 million
EUR 136 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

A project to refurbish the existing electrical substations in Ukraine in order to increase energy efficiency, through shifting the substations in remote control mode and replacing energy-intensive equipment.

The main purpose of the project is to increase the reliability of electricity transmission, improve the efficiency of the operation of the transmission network and reduce the operational and maintenance costs of the substations of the Transmission System Operator. All this will help improve electricity supply for consumers. Additionally, the automatisation of control processes at the substations will facilitate the parallel and synchronous operation of Ukraine's electricity system with the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and Social due diligence, in form and substance satisfactory to the Bank, will have to be carried out in parallel with the feasibility studies.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
29 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76673096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170155
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUBSTATIONS RELIABILITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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