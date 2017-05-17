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AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Solid waste : € 2,500,000
Urban development : € 2,500,000
Energy : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2017 : € 1,250,000
1/12/2017 : € 1,250,000
1/12/2017 : € 1,250,000
1/12/2017 : € 1,250,000
1/12/2017 : € 22,500,000
1/12/2017 : € 22,500,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Related press
France: EUR 50m EIB support to Amundi Energy Transition

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2017
20170148
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure equity fund targeting energy transition assets (renewable energy, district heating and public lighting projects) primarily in France and more widely in the eurozone

The fund is expected to target three investment areas: (i) heat generation and distribution, (ii) wind energy, and (iii) other renewable energy and energy efficiency projects (solar, small hydro, biomass, street lighting, etc.).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA following screening based on Annex III of the EIA Directive by the competent authorities. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most, if not all, of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU, where applicable.

Related documents
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 50m EIB support to Amundi Energy Transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76189296
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170148
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238381032
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170148
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Other links
Summary sheet
AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Data sheet
AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Related press
France: EUR 50m EIB support to Amundi Energy Transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 50m EIB support to Amundi Energy Transition
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I

Photogallery

Un apport de 100 millions d’USD de la BEI à l’appui du premier fonds au monde dédié aux obligations vertes des marchés émergents
AMUNDI ENERGY TRANSITION ALBA I
Photographer: Anne-Cécile Auguin
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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