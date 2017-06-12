Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SPE AIF I (AFRICA INDUSTRIALIZATION FUND)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,184,495.03
Sector(s)
Services : € 13,184,495.03
Signature date(s)
18/12/2018 : € 13,184,495.03
Other links
Related press
EIB invests in Africa Industrialization Fund to support growth capital investments

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2018
20170146
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFRICA INDUSTRIALIZATION FUND - NORTH AFRICA
SPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 133 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation in Africa Industrialization Fund (AIF) - North Africa, a generalist private equity fund targeting growth capital investments in small and medium-sized private companies located in Southern Neighborhood countries.

The fund will target growth capital investments in Southern Neighborhood small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) that are seeking to grow their business at above average growth rates. The EIB would support the regionalisation strategy of an experienced private equity team. The fund has a target size of USD 150m.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

Procurement will be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Other links
Related press
EIB invests in Africa Industrialization Fund to support growth capital investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB invests in Africa Industrialization Fund to support growth capital investments
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications