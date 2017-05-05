FONDS INFRAGREEN III

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Investment fund focusing on energy transition infrastructure projects in the EU
The fund aims to invest mainly equity in the development and construction of small to medium-sized solar, wind and biogas assets in the EU.
Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA, following a screening based on Annex III of the EIA Directive by the competent authorities. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.
The fund's investment guidelines will be require the fund manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund have been or will be (as appropriate) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or Directive 2014/24/EU and/or Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.