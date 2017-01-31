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SALZGITTER STEEL RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2019 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Salzgitter AG EUR 150 million

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2019
20170131
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
SALZGITTER AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 331 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter's RDI and digital transformation expenditures of its iron and steelmaking and its beverage filling and packaging equipment businesses for the years 2018-2021.

The project covers the promoter's RDI related operational and capital expenditures of its iron and steelmaking and its beverage filling and packaging equipment businesses. The RDI activities will contribute to increase the promoter's technological know-how in the related fields and strengthen its competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI expenditures to be carried out in existing industrial facilities already authorized for such purpose and are therefore not expected to require an EIA under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
08/02/2019 - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Other links
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Salzgitter AG EUR 150 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85833630
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170131
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159290940
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170131
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Publication Date
8 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
90265662
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170131
Last update
8 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Data sheet
SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Salzgitter AG EUR 150 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Salzgitter AG EUR 150 million
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - SALZGITTER STEEL RDI

Photogallery

Salzgitter steel RDI project in Germany
Salzgitter Steel RDI
©Salzgitter 2018

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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