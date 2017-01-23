Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 755,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 755,000,000
Transport : € 755,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 105,000,000
9/11/2017 : € 650,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO (PONOWNA OCENA ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO NA ETAPIE DECYZJI O POZWOLENIU NA BUDOWĘ)
Related public register
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways with EUR 650 million

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2017
20170123
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 755 million
EUR 1279 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrading, modernisation and renewal of the Polish railway network, including access to the main Polish sea ports, and other TEN-T lines

The project is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings by allowing for more efficient use of existing rail capacity. It may also present environmental and safety benefits due to modal shift from road to rail expected to take place because of better rail services. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is mostly located in convergence zones and by facilitating access promotes regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of several schemes and requirements concerning the environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary. The pertinence of the schemes to Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive, the screening decisions, the EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats and Birds Directives, will also be appraised.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
15/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO (PONOWNA OCENA ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO NA ETAPIE DECYZJI O POZWOLENIU NA BUDOWĘ)
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways with EUR 650 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
15 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74991215
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170123
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO (PONOWNA OCENA ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO NA ETAPIE DECYZJI O POZWOLENIU NA BUDOWĘ)
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172071559
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170123
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA
Publication Date
7 Jun 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171386004
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170123
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO (PONOWNA OCENA ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO NA ETAPIE DECYZJI O POZWOLENIU NA BUDOWĘ)
Related public register
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA
Other links
Summary sheet
POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
Data sheet
POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways with EUR 650 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways with EUR 650 million
Other links
Related public register
15/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO (PONOWNA OCENA ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO NA ETAPIE DECYZJI O POZWOLENIU NA BUDOWĘ)
Related public register
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH RAILWAY NETWORK MODERNISATION - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications