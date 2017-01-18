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ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 50,000,000
Services : € 3,500,000
Industry : € 10,500,000
Urban development : € 36,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2018 : € 3,500,000
20/06/2018 : € 10,500,000
20/06/2018 : € 36,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms EUR 55 million backing for Athens urban investment during Mayor’s visit

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2018
20170118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT
MUNICIPALITY OF ATHENS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 185 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to co-finance selected multi-sector urban schemes aiming at enhancing the resilience of Athens and contributing to its integrated development (Integrated Territorial Investment - ITI - Plan).

This project will contribute to the urban renewal and transformation of Athens by meeting the challenges of the financial crisis and demographic changes, also including the impact from the refugee crisis. The project will bring about the significant improvement in the quality of life for the citizens of Athens and support the municipality's strategy for growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-sector operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may possibly fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with the EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during the appraisal. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures, where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, as appropriate: Directives 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/ECC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms EUR 55 million backing for Athens urban investment during Mayor’s visit

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
22 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74731540
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170118
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms EUR 55 million backing for Athens urban investment during Mayor’s visit

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms EUR 55 million backing for Athens urban investment during Mayor’s visit
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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