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OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 7,400,000
Italy : € 27,600,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2017 : € 7,400,000
20/07/2017 : € 27,600,000
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2017
20170104
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE
OLSA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 84 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of automotive lighting systems. It will also cover the capital expenditures for the modernisation and expansion of its production capacity in existing European production sites in the period 2016-2020.

The project is expected to support the promoter's growth and the development of new products through RDI activities. Moreover, the capital investments target the expansion of the installed production capacity at the promoter's existing sites.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the project's RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Moreover the installation of new equipment is not expected to require any additional permits. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74784471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170104
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE
Other links
Summary sheet
OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE
Data sheet
OPTICAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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