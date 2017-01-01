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POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 305,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 305,000,000
Services : € 305,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/09/2017 : € 305,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Related press
Poland: EIB supports energy and science with almost EUR 1bn

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/09/2017
20170101
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 305 million
EUR 617 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the operations of the National Science Centre (NSC) and the National Centre for Research and Development (NCRD) in 2017 and 2018 under the guidance of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education

The project furthers the EU's Education & Training 2020 and Cohesion Policy priority objectives. It also aims to implement Horizon 2020, as it includes funding for research projects undertaken by public and private research entities. A limitation of the Polish science and innovation system is the comparatively low contribution of the business sector to research and development (R&D) expenditures. The project should address this bottleneck by providing incentives to Polish companies for R&D investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns activities in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and are therefore not covered by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Any possible environmental and ethical issues, including coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will be verified during the appraisal. Activities not eligible for EIB financing, e.g. animal testing, unless executed in line with Directive 2010/63/EU, will be excluded from the Bank's lending.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports energy and science with almost EUR 1bn

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Publication Date
3 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75332062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170101
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Publication Date
15 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93050982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170101
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Data sheet
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Related press
Poland: EIB supports energy and science with almost EUR 1bn

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports energy and science with almost EUR 1bn
Other links
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications