POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES IV

Summary sheet
Financing of the operations of the National Science Centre (NSC) and the National Centre for Research and Development (NCRD) in 2017 and 2018 under the guidance of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education
The project furthers the EU's Education & Training 2020 and Cohesion Policy priority objectives. It also aims to implement Horizon 2020, as it includes funding for research projects undertaken by public and private research entities. A limitation of the Polish science and innovation system is the comparatively low contribution of the business sector to research and development (R&D) expenditures. The project should address this bottleneck by providing incentives to Polish companies for R&D investments.
The project concerns activities in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and are therefore not covered by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Any possible environmental and ethical issues, including coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will be verified during the appraisal. Activities not eligible for EIB financing, e.g. animal testing, unless executed in line with Directive 2010/63/EU, will be excluded from the Bank's lending.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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