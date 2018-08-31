ALEXANDRIA WEST WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT EXT

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project concerns the capacity increase and treatment level upgrade of the Alexandria West Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).
The objectives of the operation are: (i) environmental protection and depollution, (ii) improving public health, and (iii) promoting sustainable economic development. First, the primary objective of the operation is to bring environmental benefits to the project area through the sustainable disposal or utilisation of effluent and sludge, sustainable water resources management, and the depollution of Lake Maryut and the Mediterranean Sea. Second, the project will improve the public health situation in Alexandria by improving water quality and reducing pollution. Third, the project is expected to lead to positive economic externalities by, for example, improving the economic situation for fisheries and tourism in the area.
The project is anticipated to contribute towards efficient and sustainable water resources management in Egypt as well as to the Egyptian climate protection efforts. In addition, it is expected to have substantial environmental and social benefits, as it will reduce the levels of pollution in Lake Maryout, El Mex Bay and the Mediterranean Sea. Any potential adverse environmental and social impacts are site-specific and can be prevented and/or readily minimised through appropriate mitigation measures and by adhering to globally recognized performance standards, guidelines, and/or design criteria, including EIB environmental and social principles, standards and practices.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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