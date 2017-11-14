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NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 325,933,403.95
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 325,933,403.95
Transport : € 13,037,336.16
Water, sewerage : € 312,896,067.79
Signature date(s)
29/05/2018 : € 13,037,336.16
29/05/2018 : € 312,896,067.79
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP - Plan - Project - MER Afsluitdijk
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 330m EIB support under Juncker Plan for Afsluitdijk flood defence works

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2018
20170057
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
KONINKRIJK DER NEDERLANDEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 326 million
EUR 788 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the reinforcement of the Afsluitdijk dyke body and the sluices and locks at Den Oever and Kornwerderzand so as to withstand a storm with a probability of 1/10 000 years, until at least halfway through this century. Pumps will be installed within the sluice complex at Den Oever to ensure the availability of drainage capacity even at times when sluicing is not possible. The project includes a small component of road improvement and maintenance to the National Motorway A7. The project is situated at the northern part of the Netherlands, running from Den Oever on Wieringen in North Holland province and providing flood protection from the Wadden Sea.

The project aims to protect the Netherlands against rising sea and inland water levels. The project concerns the upgrade of the 32km long Afsluitdijk dyke, which currently does not meet the requirements for safety against flooding. The project is being procured as a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) public-private partnership (PPP).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during appraisal.

The tender process was launched in November 2016, four letters of interest were received and in February 2017 a competitive dialogue process started with the bidders. Final offers and contract award together with financial close are expected to happen during 2018. The concession will include design, construction, financing and maintenance. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.

Related documents
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP - Plan - Project - MER Afsluitdijk
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 330m EIB support under Juncker Plan for Afsluitdijk flood defence works

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77264097
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170057
Sector(s)
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP - Plan - Project - MER Afsluitdijk
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80204442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170057
Sector(s)
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP - Plan - Project - MER Afsluitdijk
Other links
Summary sheet
NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
Data sheet
NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 330m EIB support under Juncker Plan for Afsluitdijk flood defence works

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 330m EIB support under Juncker Plan for Afsluitdijk flood defence works
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP - Plan - Project - MER Afsluitdijk

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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