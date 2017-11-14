NETHERLANDS FLOOD DEFENSE PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the reinforcement of the Afsluitdijk dyke body and the sluices and locks at Den Oever and Kornwerderzand so as to withstand a storm with a probability of 1/10 000 years, until at least halfway through this century. Pumps will be installed within the sluice complex at Den Oever to ensure the availability of drainage capacity even at times when sluicing is not possible. The project includes a small component of road improvement and maintenance to the National Motorway A7. The project is situated at the northern part of the Netherlands, running from Den Oever on Wieringen in North Holland province and providing flood protection from the Wadden Sea.
The project aims to protect the Netherlands against rising sea and inland water levels. The project concerns the upgrade of the 32km long Afsluitdijk dyke, which currently does not meet the requirements for safety against flooding. The project is being procured as a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) public-private partnership (PPP).
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during appraisal.
The tender process was launched in November 2016, four letters of interest were received and in February 2017 a competitive dialogue process started with the bidders. Final offers and contract award together with financial close are expected to happen during 2018. The concession will include design, construction, financing and maintenance. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
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