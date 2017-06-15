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MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 90,000,000
Industry : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/11/2017 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2017
20170053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RDI AND PRODUCTION EXPANSION FOR DAIRY PRODUCTS
MÜLLER GROUP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 214 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of (i) the construction and operation of a processing & packaging plant for dairy products, and (ii) research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to food quality, new health ingredients, packaging technologies and the expansion of the product line.

The project concerns investment in new premises at one of the promoter's existing sites, as well as RDI investments in order to enhance competitiveness through innovation in the food sector. The activities will be carried out predominantly in Germany between 2017 and 2020 by a leader in the dairy sector in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments are expected to be carried out both at existing facilities already authorised and at new premises on an existing site, neither of which requires an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75093263
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170053
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163297450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170053
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
RDI AND PRODUCTION EXPANSION FOR DAIRY PRODUCTS
Data sheet
MUELLER RDI AND DAIRY PRODUCTION EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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