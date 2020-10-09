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ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/03/2021 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/03/2021
20170037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II
ENI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 151 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a Framework Loan (FL) for the implementation of a number of renewable energy (RE) plants (solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind) schemes in Italy, promoted by ENI.

The operation contributes to the EU-wide target of 32% of energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumption (RES) by 2030 as set out in the EU RE Directive (Directive (EU) 2018/2001). It further contributes to the national renewable energy targets laid out in Italy's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). In addition, the majority of investments will also be located in convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will assess and, if needed, will reinforce the Promoter's capacity to appraise sub-schemes for compliance with national regulations and EU environmental and biodiversity requirements, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

N/A

Related documents
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130778482
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II
Other links
Summary sheet
ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II
Data sheet
ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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