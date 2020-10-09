ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PHASE II

Summary sheet
The project concerns a Framework Loan (FL) for the implementation of a number of renewable energy (RE) plants (solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind) schemes in Italy, promoted by ENI.
The operation contributes to the EU-wide target of 32% of energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumption (RES) by 2030 as set out in the EU RE Directive (Directive (EU) 2018/2001). It further contributes to the national renewable energy targets laid out in Italy's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). In addition, the majority of investments will also be located in convergence regions.
The Bank will assess and, if needed, will reinforce the Promoter's capacity to appraise sub-schemes for compliance with national regulations and EU environmental and biodiversity requirements, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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