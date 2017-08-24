BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY

Summary sheet
The project consists of the reconstruction of M6 highway running from Minsk to the Polish border (financed by the World Bank) and M7 highway running from Minsk to the Lithuanian border (to be financed by the European Investment Bank). The EIB financing will also cover an investment in associated border crossing infrastructure on the M7 highway at Kamenny Log, on the Belarusian side of the border.
The loan aims at improving the quality of the road, increasing throughput capacity, creating safer road conditions and reducing pollution and emissions.
During appraisal the Bank will review the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Belarus is party, including an assessment of any cross-border impact of the project on the environment. Appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements for monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impacts.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The calls for tender and the award notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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