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BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belarus : € 110,000,000
Transport : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2019 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
26/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports transport and water services infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
24 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2019
20170027
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the reconstruction of M6 highway running from Minsk to the Polish border (financed by the World Bank) and M7 highway running from Minsk to the Lithuanian border (to be financed by the European Investment Bank). The EIB financing will also cover an investment in associated border crossing infrastructure on the M7 highway at Kamenny Log, on the Belarusian side of the border.

The loan aims at improving the quality of the road, increasing throughput capacity, creating safer road conditions and reducing pollution and emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During appraisal the Bank will review the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Belarus is party, including an assessment of any cross-border impact of the project on the environment. Appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements for monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impacts.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The calls for tender and the award notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union as appropriate.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
26/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Other links
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports transport and water services infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Publication Date
24 Jan 2018
Document language
Russian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81694530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170027
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Publication Date
30 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78179596
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170027
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
26 Jan 2018
Document language
Russian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78454184
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170027
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
26/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Other links
Summary sheet
BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Data sheet
BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports transport and water services infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports transport and water services infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
26/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELARUS TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY - Environmental Impact Assessment

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications