MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the reconstruction of Minsk's largest wastewater treatment plant.
The investment loan will finance the complete reconstruction of Minsk's central wastewater treatment plant with the objective of increasing treatment capacity and improving the quality of treated effluent. In particular, the investment is expected to help to meet current and envisaged future capacity requirements in Minsk, to reduce environmental pollution, increase energy efficiency and to ensure compliance with current effluent discharge standards.
The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, by providing better and more efficient waste water treatment before discharging effluents into receiving waters bodies and eventually into the Black Sea. The main objective of the project is the compliance with effluent and water quality standards as set by the EU directives and partially transposed into national law. Compliance with national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by partially transposing the EU's EIA Directive will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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