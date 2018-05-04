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MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 84,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belarus : € 84,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 84,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2018 : € 84,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION - Photos of the Project Site and Adjoining Areas
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Belarus: First ever EIB support – development of water infrastructure and private sector

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2018
20170024
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
MINSKVODOKANAL UE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 84 million
EUR 187 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the reconstruction of Minsk's largest wastewater treatment plant.

The investment loan will finance the complete reconstruction of Minsk's central wastewater treatment plant with the objective of increasing treatment capacity and improving the quality of treated effluent. In particular, the investment is expected to help to meet current and envisaged future capacity requirements in Minsk, to reduce environmental pollution, increase energy efficiency and to ensure compliance with current effluent discharge standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, by providing better and more efficient waste water treatment before discharging effluents into receiving waters bodies and eventually into the Black Sea. The main objective of the project is the compliance with effluent and water quality standards as set by the EU directives and partially transposed into national law. Compliance with national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by partially transposing the EU's EIA Directive will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION - Photos of the Project Site and Adjoining Areas
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
05/05/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Related press
Belarus: First ever EIB support – development of water infrastructure and private sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION - Photos of the Project Site and Adjoining Areas
Publication Date
5 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83699421
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170024
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
5 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83719721
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170024
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
5 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83718865
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170024
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82410465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170024
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION - Photos of the Project Site and Adjoining Areas
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Summary sheet
MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Data sheet
MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Belarus: First ever EIB support – development of water infrastructure and private sector

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belarus: First ever EIB support – development of water infrastructure and private sector
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION - Photos of the Project Site and Adjoining Areas
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINSK WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RECONSTRUCTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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