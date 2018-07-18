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MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 42,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 42,400,000
Industry : € 42,400,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2022 : € 12,400,000
10/12/2021 : € 30,000,000
(*) Including a € 12,400,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2021
20170017
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY
AGENTIA PENTRU EFICIENTA ENERGETICA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation is a framework loan (FL) in support of sustainable energy efficiency improvements targeting public and residential buildings in various cities in the Republic of Moldova. Part of the allocations under the FL has already been identified ex ante and consists of the refurbishment of 139 public buildings. The remainder of the pipeline of allocations will be further developed by the Energy Efficiency Agency and the promoter, with advisory support.

The main objective of this operation is to increase the energy efficiency of public and residential buildings, which has a significant impact on CO2 emission reduction and thus contributes to climate change mitigation. Moreover, energy efficiency investments will boostlocal and regional economic activity, particularly in the construction industry, and therefore support the development of the private sector in general and SMEs in particular.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption in public and residential buildings, thus helping to mitigate climate change as well as to improve comfort for users. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts, if any at all. Given the scale, location and nature of the schemes in built-up urban areas, EIA, as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, would normally not be required. The building refurbishment will be consistent with relevant legal and regulatory requirements and in particular the Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85208675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170017
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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