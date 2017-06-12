Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 40,000,000
Services : € 8,000,000
Education : € 32,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/10/2018 : € 8,000,000
16/10/2018 : € 32,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Related EFSI register
05/04/2019 - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides EUR 40m to finance renovation of INSEAD’s Europe Campus

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2018
20170011
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
INSTITUT EUROPEEN D'ADMINISTRATION DES AFFAIRES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 83 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the construction of new buildings and the rehabilitation of existing buildings at INSEAD's Fontainebleau campus in France from 2018 to 2020. The project represents Phase 1 of a comprehensive campus redevelopment programme planned to be executed in two phases. The objectives of the project are to increase the quality of the study and research facilities, to improve their accessibility and to reduce the energy consumption of the buildings.

The benefits of the project should include: well-trained graduate and postgraduate students, expanded research capacity in economics and business studies, increased income for students and economic benefits associated with a well-educated labour force.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the minimum national targets concerning energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
05/04/2019 - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Other links
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides EUR 40m to finance renovation of INSEAD’s Europe Campus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Publication Date
2 Apr 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75916407
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170011
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Publication Date
5 Apr 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
92308111
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170011
Last update
5 Apr 2019
Sector(s)
Services, Education
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Related EFSI register
05/04/2019 - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Other links
Summary sheet
INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Data sheet
INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides EUR 40m to finance renovation of INSEAD’s Europe Campus

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides EUR 40m to finance renovation of INSEAD’s Europe Campus
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE
Related EFSI register
05/04/2019 - INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications