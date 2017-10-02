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EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 115,000,000
Telecom : € 115,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2017 : € 115,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/10/2017
20170010
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
EWE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 234 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the first phase of a fibre-based broadband access network in the North Western part of Germany. The network will be operated on an open access basis.

In the first phase of the rollout, a significant amount of households is intended to obtain access to ultra-high speed broadband services (> 100 Mbps). The entire rollout programme aims at connecting one million households over a period of 10 years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out in urban areas alongside roads.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
Publication Date
29 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74929309
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170010
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171992403
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170010
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
Other links
Summary sheet
EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY
Data sheet
EWE TEL FIBRE NETWORK NORTHWEST GERMANY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications