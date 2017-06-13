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WARTSILA RDI V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 3,750,000
Italy : € 22,500,000
Finland : € 98,750,000
Industry : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2017 : € 3,750,000
4/12/2017 : € 22,500,000
4/12/2017 : € 98,750,000
Other links
Related public register
15/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI V
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI V

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2017
20170006
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WARTSILA RDI V
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 289 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in 2017-2019, related to four-stroke (medium-speed) engines for marine and power plant applications.

The main objectives include improvement of efficiency, environmental performance, reliability, lifecycle cost and automation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of research and development (R&D) activities that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU) and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an EIA. However, the Bank's services will review all the project-related environmental details during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI V
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI V

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI V
Publication Date
15 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74802807
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170006
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Italy
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI V
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142116313
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170006
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Italy
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI V
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI V
Other links
Summary sheet
WARTSILA RDI V
Data sheet
WARTSILA RDI V

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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