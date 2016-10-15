SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D

Summary sheet
The research and development (R&D) programme comprises the development of several new products and the enhancement of recent products for civil applications. The R&D activities will be carried in France.
The results of the R&D will support a European mid-cap company tin maintaining its competitive position and enhance its market/customer reach by launching new and innovative high-tech products.
The investments concern research, development and innovation (RDI) activities mostly within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU).
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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