Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2017 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - First EIB financing for cyber security in France
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2017
20161015
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
LISTED COMPANY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 42 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The research and development (R&D) programme comprises the development of several new products and the enhancement of recent products for civil applications. The R&D activities will be carried in France.

The results of the R&D will support a European mid-cap company tin maintaining its competitive position and enhance its market/customer reach by launching new and innovative high-tech products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments concern research, development and innovation (RDI) activities mostly within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU).

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE
Other links
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - First EIB financing for cyber security in France

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76027416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161015
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150506214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20161015
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Data sheet
SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - First EIB financing for cyber security in France
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - First EIB financing for cyber security in France
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY AND COMMUNICATION R&D
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications