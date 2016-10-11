WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
Refurbishing of social housing throughout the entire urban area in Vienna, thus upgrading energy efficiency standards
(i) Enhanced living standards and health conditions for tenants, (ii) urban renewal and regeneration of the concerned areas, (iii) better social inclusion of low-income tenants and (iv) reduction in energy consumption of the housing stock.
Austria, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU directives (Directive 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC). However, given the nature, scale and location of the sub-projects – upgrading and rehabilitation of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in built-up urban areas – there is no need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as defined in the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and subsequent revisions. Compliance with the EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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