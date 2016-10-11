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WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/07/2018 : € 75,000,000
6/10/2020 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2018
20161011
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
City of Vienna – Wiener Wohnen
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 364 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Refurbishing of social housing throughout the entire urban area in Vienna, thus upgrading energy efficiency standards

(i) Enhanced living standards and health conditions for tenants, (ii) urban renewal and regeneration of the concerned areas, (iii) better social inclusion of low-income tenants and (iv) reduction in energy consumption of the housing stock.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Austria, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU directives (Directive 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC). However, given the nature, scale and location of the sub-projects – upgrading and rehabilitation of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in built-up urban areas – there is no need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as defined in the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and subsequent revisions. Compliance with the EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
29/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
Publication Date
29 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75293508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161011
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215722482
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20161011
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
Other links
Summary sheet
WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG
Data sheet
WIENER WOHNEN REVITALISIERUNG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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