Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DE LAGE LANDEN LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/01/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and DLL provide EUR 200m to finance investments of small and medium-sized businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/01/2018
20161008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DE LAGE LANDEN LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS SPAIN
DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated EIB Loan for financing small and medium-sized leasing projects carried out primarily by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-cap companies primarily in Spain, but also in other EU countries.

The proposed operation will be the first direct loan for SMEs and Mid-Caps with De Lage Landen International B.V. ("DLL";"Borrower"and "Intermediary") dedicated to Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and DLL provide EUR 200m to finance investments of small and medium-sized businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and DLL provide EUR 200m to finance investments of small and medium-sized businesses
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications