BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR

Summary sheet
The project consists in the construction of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line of 18.4 kilometers and 23 stations in the urban area of Dakar, including 23 stations and the acquisition of 141 articulated buses.
The project will improve the bus network in the city of Dakar through dedicated lanes, increased capacity and better quality of service in terms of security, frequency, speed, comfort and reliability. It will help reduce reliance on private cars and increase public transport share in the highly traffic-congested city of Dakar. The project therefore contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation.
Had it been in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and the need for a fully-fledged Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be established by the competent authority on a case-by-case basis. For this project, an EIA was carried out under the supervision of the World Bank. During appraisal, the EIB will check the compliance of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and other environmental and social management systems in place with EIB's standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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