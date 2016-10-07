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BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2017 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR)
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Executive Summary of Safeguard documents
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Addendum au Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Related public register
04/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Lien vers la publication de l'addendum 2 au PAR du BRT

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2017
20161007
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR
REPUBLIQUE DU SENEGAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 369 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the construction of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line of 18.4 kilometers and 23 stations in the urban area of Dakar, including 23 stations and the acquisition of 141 articulated buses.

The project will improve the bus network in the city of Dakar through dedicated lanes, increased capacity and better quality of service in terms of security, frequency, speed, comfort and reliability. It will help reduce reliance on private cars and increase public transport share in the highly traffic-congested city of Dakar. The project therefore contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Had it been in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and the need for a fully-fledged Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be established by the competent authority on a case-by-case basis. For this project, an EIA was carried out under the supervision of the World Bank. During appraisal, the EIB will check the compliance of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and other environmental and social management systems in place with EIB's standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR)
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Executive Summary of Safeguard documents
03/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Addendum au Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
04/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Lien vers la publication de l'addendum 2 au PAR du BRT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Publication Date
19 Oct 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73516512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
Publication Date
19 Oct 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73521076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75439298
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR)
Publication Date
19 Oct 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79391257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
Publication Date
19 Oct 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73572520
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Executive Summary of Safeguard documents
Publication Date
19 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73516113
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Addendum au Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Publication Date
3 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122717306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Lien vers la publication de l'addendum 2 au PAR du BRT
Publication Date
4 Dec 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184578412
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161007
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR)
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
19/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Executive Summary of Safeguard documents
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Addendum au Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Related public register
04/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR - Lien vers la publication de l'addendum 2 au PAR du BRT
Other links
Summary sheet
BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR
Data sheet
BRT BUS RAPID TRANSIT DAKAR

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications