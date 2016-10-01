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OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,143,421.16
Countries
Sector(s)
Ethiopia : € 4,028,684.23
Kenya : € 16,114,736.93
Energy : € 20,143,421.16
Signature date(s)
26/03/2018 : € 4,028,684.23
26/03/2018 : € 16,114,736.93
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related press
EU bank announces new financing to strengthen access to energy in Africa via the development of off-grid solar systems

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/03/2018
20161001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
D LIGHT DESIGN INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 25 million (EUR 21 million)
USD 56 million (EUR 48 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the design, assembling, distribution, and /or financing and installation of about 10 million solar devices in Sub-Saharan Africa by the promoter over the next 2.5 years.

The project aims to provide access to energy to households and micro-entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project is expected to have a significant social impact given technology users (and final beneficiaries) are typically rural and/or low-income households and micro and small or medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in five target countries (Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The small size, multiple locations and nature of the installation of solar-powered systems will limit the potential negative environmental impact of the operation. The due diligence will review the promoter's capacity, approach and procedures for ensuring that the operation is implemented in line with the Bank's environmental standards, notably for what concerns potential residual risks (e.g. battery disposal/recycling) from the usage of the systems and necessary mitigation measures, as and where appropriate.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Other links
Related press
EU bank announces new financing to strengthen access to energy in Africa via the development of off-grid solar systems

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Publication Date
2 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75424820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161001
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Tanzania
Uganda
Ethiopia
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238324904
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20161001
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Tanzania
Uganda
Ethiopia
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Data sheet
OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related press
EU bank announces new financing to strengthen access to energy in Africa via the development of off-grid solar systems

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EU bank announces new financing to strengthen access to energy in Africa via the development of off-grid solar systems
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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