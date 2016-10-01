OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

Summary sheet
The project consists of the design, assembling, distribution, and /or financing and installation of about 10 million solar devices in Sub-Saharan Africa by the promoter over the next 2.5 years.
The project aims to provide access to energy to households and micro-entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project is expected to have a significant social impact given technology users (and final beneficiaries) are typically rural and/or low-income households and micro and small or medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in five target countries (Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda).
The small size, multiple locations and nature of the installation of solar-powered systems will limit the potential negative environmental impact of the operation. The due diligence will review the promoter's capacity, approach and procedures for ensuring that the operation is implemented in line with the Bank's environmental standards, notably for what concerns potential residual risks (e.g. battery disposal/recycling) from the usage of the systems and necessary mitigation measures, as and where appropriate.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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