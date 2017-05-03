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STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 4,998,000
France : € 245,000,000
Italy : € 250,002,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/08/2017 : € 4,998,000
4/08/2017 : € 245,000,000
4/08/2017 : € 250,002,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/08/2017
20161000
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities and the investment programme of the promoter focused on the development of the technologies and products for the next generation of semiconductor devices in the years 2017-2018.

The project relates to the RDI activities performed by the promoter in its locations in France, Italy and Malta and focused on the development of the technologies and products for the next generation of semiconductor devices, particularly in the Smart Driving and Internet of Things domains. Apart from the research and development (R&D) activities, the project also includes R&D capital expenditure (Capex) as well as some investments in pilot lines, lines capacity increase and clean room expansions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, and therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at RDI and manufacturing facilities already being used for similar activities and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75276183
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161000
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Malta
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135765382
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20161000
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Malta
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
Other links
Summary sheet
STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA
Data sheet
STM ITALY-FRANCE-MALTA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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