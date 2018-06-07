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PPC DISTRIBUTION VII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 255,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 255,000,000
Energy : € 255,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/01/2020 : € 100,000,000
9/01/2019 : € 155,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Related press
Greece: EUR 255m EIB support to the upgrade of Greek national electricity network
Related press
Greece: The EIB supports the reinforcement and the modernization of the Greek Distribution Network with € 255 m

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/01/2019
20160995
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
HELLENIC ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 255 million
EUR 510 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-component investment programme covering the 2017-2020 period aimed at renovating and reinforcing the electricity distribution network in Greece. The programme consists of a large number of medium and low voltage electricity distribution schemes geographically dispersed throughout peninsular and insular Greece.

The purpose of the programme is to improve network safety and reliability as well as to connect new system users.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The characteristics and voltage range of the project schemes are such that they are listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental impacts of the project are expected to be modest and, in most cases, limited to disturbance during construction.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Programme schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Other links
Related press
Greece: EUR 255m EIB support to the upgrade of Greek national electricity network
Related press
Greece: The EIB supports the reinforcement and the modernization of the Greek Distribution Network with € 255 m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83850291
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160995
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163763563
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160995
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Other links
Summary sheet
PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Data sheet
PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Related press
Greece: EUR 255m EIB support to the upgrade of Greek national electricity network
Related press
Greece: The EIB supports the reinforcement and the modernization of the Greek Distribution Network with € 255 m

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EUR 255m EIB support to the upgrade of Greek national electricity network
Related press
Greece: The EIB supports the reinforcement and the modernization of the Greek Distribution Network with € 255 m
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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