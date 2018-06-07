PPC DISTRIBUTION VII

Summary sheet
The project consists of a multi-component investment programme covering the 2017-2020 period aimed at renovating and reinforcing the electricity distribution network in Greece. The programme consists of a large number of medium and low voltage electricity distribution schemes geographically dispersed throughout peninsular and insular Greece.
The purpose of the programme is to improve network safety and reliability as well as to connect new system users.
The characteristics and voltage range of the project schemes are such that they are listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental impacts of the project are expected to be modest and, in most cases, limited to disturbance during construction.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Programme schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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