GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
A pan-European renewable energy infrastructure fund investing in solar photovoltaics (PV), bioenergy, small-scale hydro, onshore and offshore wind
The fund will invest primarily in solar PV, bioenergy, small-scale hydro, onshore and offshore wind generation assets in selected European markets.
Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will either require a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether or not an EIA is required. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the EIB's environmental and social standards.
The fund has been assessed by the EIB as investing only in private companies not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the fund invests in projects subject to EU public procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the fund manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.