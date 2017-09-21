AKUO MULTI-COUNTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
Multi-component investment programme articulated into sub-projects of construction and operation of several small-scale, mature renewable energy (RE) technologies such as wind farms, photovoltaic (PV) plants, hydropower plants and biomass throughout France and in other EU countries, for a total capacity of ~230 MW.
The project would support national and EU renewable energy objectives and its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions.
The sub-projects will be located within the EU and will most likely fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. As positive externalities, the project would reduce CO2 emissions.
The relevant procurement policies the promoter might be subject to were assessed as part of a previous operation the Bank has with the promoter. The conclusion drawn at the time of the analysis is still valid; the promoter is not subject to public procurement as it is neither a public undertaking nor does it enjoy special or exclusive rights in the sense of the relevant EU Procurement Directives. Thus the project is not subject to public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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