INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the investment plan of a mid-cap company for the expansion and upgrade of existing facilities in an EU-assisted area (Castilla-La Mancha, Spain).
The project aims to introduce best available process and automation technology to the company, which will allow substantial improvements in its energy and water consumption as well as increasing its production capacity and efficiency.
The project's investments fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA procedure for the slaughtering and meat production facilities was completed according to the Spanish/EU regulatory provisions and the required integrated environmental permit was issued. The capacity increase at the ham curing and drying facilities stays below the legal thresholds that would trigger an EIA procedure. The promoter applies strict animal welfare, hygiene and safety protocols that meet and/or go beyond the EU and Spanish official standards.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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