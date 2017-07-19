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INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Related public register
12/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20160981
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
INDUSTRIAS CARNICAS LORIENTE PIQUERAS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 97 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment plan of a mid-cap company for the expansion and upgrade of existing facilities in an EU-assisted area (Castilla-La Mancha, Spain).

The project aims to introduce best available process and automation technology to the company, which will allow substantial improvements in its energy and water consumption as well as increasing its production capacity and efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's investments fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA procedure for the slaughtering and meat production facilities was completed according to the Spanish/EU regulatory provisions and the required integrated environmental permit was issued. The capacity increase at the ham curing and drying facilities stays below the legal thresholds that would trigger an EIA procedure. The promoter applies strict animal welfare, hygiene and safety protocols that meet and/or go beyond the EU and Spanish official standards.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
19/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
12/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
19 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76635841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160981
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
12 Jan 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152991472
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160981
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Related public register
12/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
19/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Related public register
12/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INCARLOPSA AGRO FOOD INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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