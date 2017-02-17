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FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 240,000,000
Telecom : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2017 : € 240,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2017
20160975
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FASTWEB FTTx UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
FASTWEB SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 487 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Roll-out of the capacity expansion of the promoter's high speed broadband network based on fiber-to-the-street (FTTS) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) architecture throughout Italy. The project is planned to be implemented from early 2017 until the end of 2019.

The project will assist in providing ultra-high speed fixed broadband services, as an alternative to and in competition with the incumbent fixed line operator and other existing broadband platforms, both fixed and mobile in Italy. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunication projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
Publication Date
26 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73442826
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160975
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150853655
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160975
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
FASTWEB FTTx UPGRADE AND EXTENSION
Data sheet
FASTWEB FTTX UPGRADE AND EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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