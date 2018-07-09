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ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,024,397.79
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 45,024,397.79
Credit lines : € 45,024,397.79
Signature date(s)
9/07/2018 : € 45,024,397.79
Other links
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2018
20160972
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS
ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a guarantee instrument provided to Erste Bank to support new lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps, based mainly in Austria.

The objective of the operation is to provide capital relief to the promoter, which would then be used to originate new loans to the SMEs and Mid-caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the EIB policy, which has to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, Erste Bank will have to take all measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by benefiting SMEs and Mid-caps will comply with the relevant national and EU environment and procurement legislation.

See above.

Related documents
20/07/2018 - ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84809673
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160972
Last update
20 Jul 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Austria, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS
Data sheet
ERSTE MEZZANINE ABS FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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